Sidhu Moose Wala, Deep Sidhu and Punjab's Unending Cycle of Grief & Resilience

It may be a bit cliched to speak of the collective spirit of a place or people after a tragedy.

However in recent times, if there is anything that captures the spirit of Punjab, it would be the image of Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh Sidhu at his funeral – imitating his son's signature step of hitting his thigh with his hand and pointing his index finger to the sky. He did this while still in tears.

There were so many emotions involved in that one gesture. Courage and resilience in the face of unbearable grief. Defiance in the face of violence. And immense pride and love for his departed son.

This spirit of Punjab could also be seen in the manner in which Moose Wala's mother Charan Kaur tried to cover her deceased son's face with a dupatta to protect him from the heat at the funeral.