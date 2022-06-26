Sangrur Bypoll: How Simranjit Singh Mann Defeated AAP on CM Bhagwant Mann's Turf

The Aam Aadmi Party has faced a surprise defeat in the bypoll to the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat, the home ground of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. The election has also seen a comeback by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) chief Simranjit Singh Mann, who defeated the AAP's Gurmail Singh by a margin of 5822 votes.

Mann will be returning to Parliament after a gap of 18 years. He was an MP from Sangrur between 1999 and 2004.

This article will look at three aspects: