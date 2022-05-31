Canadian MP Calls Loss of Sidhu Moose Wala, Deep Sidhu 'Heavy Burden to Carry'

While the last rites of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala were conducted on Tuesday, 31 May, Canadian MP and the leader of the New Democratic Party Jagmeet Singh said that the loss of actor-politician Deep Sidhu, who died in a car accident in February, and Moose Wala was a "heavy burden to carry."

"I know many of us are feeling a lot of pain right now – the loss of Sidhu Moose Wala as the wounds from the loss of Deep Sidhu remain fresh – is a heavy burden to carry," Singh said in a tweet.

He also said that both were "known for their art," adding that their desire to uplift the community would never be forgotten.