Punjab Police Gears Up To Arrest Separatist Leader Amritpal Singh, Net Suspended
Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan sympathiser, leads a radical organisation called 'Waris Punjab De.'
The Punjab Police has been gearing up to arrest separatist leader and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh on Saturday, 18 March.
This comes as six of his associates were detained and heavy police personnel deployed in the state's Moga district. Internet connection has also been suspended across the state till 12 pm on 18 March.
Singh leads a radical organisation called "Waris Punjab De," which was started by the late actor Deep Sidhu.
Singh had led a massive protest against the Punjab Police a few weeks ago after the arrest of his key aide Lovepreet Singh. His supporters, many of them brandishing swords and guns, had broken through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station.
Police personnel from seven districts have been chasing Singh and his associates, and have surrounded him in Jalandhar's Mehatpur village, NDTV reported, quoting sources.
The police had closed all roads and set up barricades in Shahkot, where Singh was scheduled to visit.
The Punjab Police also took to Twitter to ask people to maintain peace and harmony. "Punjab Police is working to maintain Law & Order. Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech," they said.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
(With inputs from NDTV.)
