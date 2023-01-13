RBSE 10,12 Date Sheet 2023 Out: Check the Full Rajasthan Board Time Table Here

RBSE Rajasthan10th,12th Date Sheet 2023 Out: The RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) or BSER (Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan) has released the 10th and 12th class timetables 2023 on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who are going to appear in the Rajasthan Board Exams 2023 can download and check the RBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet by following the below mentioned steps.

According to the RBSE Exam Schedule, class 10 exam will commence from 16 March and will end on 11 April 2023 while as the class 12 exam will be conducted from 9 March till 12 April 2023. The timing of both the exams is 8:30 am.