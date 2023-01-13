RBSE 10,12 Date Sheet 2023 Out: Check the Full Rajasthan Board Time Table Here
Rajasthan RBSE Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12 released. Check the time table below.
RBSE Rajasthan10th,12th Date Sheet 2023 Out: The RBSE (Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education) or BSER (Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan) has released the 10th and 12th class timetables 2023 on the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates who are going to appear in the Rajasthan Board Exams 2023 can download and check the RBSE 10, 12 Date Sheet by following the below mentioned steps.
According to the RBSE Exam Schedule, class 10 exam will commence from 16 March and will end on 11 April 2023 while as the class 12 exam will be conducted from 9 March till 12 April 2023. The timing of both the exams is 8:30 am.
Steps To Download and Check the RBSE Date Sheet 2023
Go to the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct Rajasthan Board 10, 12 Class Date Sheet Links.
A PDF file will be displayed on the computer screen.
Check the RBSE 10,12 exam dates 2023 carefully.
Download, save, and print the time table for future reference.
Students who are going to appear for the Rajasthan 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 must note that they have to prepare for the complete syllabus for the exam. There will be no relaxation in the RBSE 10,12 Syllabus, like during the COVID time.
The RBSE 10, 12 Exam 2023 will be conducted in offline mode. To know the latest and important details about the Rajasthan Board Exams 2023, check this space regularly. You can also follow the aforementioned official website.
