NEET UG 2023 Registration Soon: Check neet.nta.nic.in; Know Exam Date & Updates
NEET UG 2023 Registration: The registration process will take place on neet.nta.nic.in for all candidates.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to start the much-awaited registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2023, NEET UG 2023, soon. Candidates who are interested to appear for the entrance exam this year should register themselves on time. They must keep an eye on the registration dates and complete the process as soon as possible. It is important to note that all the latest details and the NEET UG 2023 registration will take place on the website – neet.nta.nic.in.
Interested and eligible candidates should complete the NEET UG 2023 registration online as soon as the process begins. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the registration dates and other important details on its official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to keep checking the website to know the latest official announcements from the agency.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) notifies all the latest details and announcements on its official website so that it is easier for interested candidates to access them. It is important for the NEET UG aspirants to stay updated with the exam dates and details.
NEET UG 2023 Exam: Important Details
According to the latest official details available as of now, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 7 May 2023. Candidates should know the official exam date and appear for it at the scheduled time.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not announced the NEET UG registration dates as of yet. The latest information online suggests that the application process for the same will begin soon.
Interested candidates should stay alert and keep their registration details handy. They should fill out the application form carefully to avoid problems later on.
It is important to note that the NEET UG exam is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS Courses. Candidates interested to study these courses should sit for the entrance exam.
NEET UG 2023 Registration: How to Apply
Here are the steps you should follow to complete the NEET UG 2023 registration process online:
First, go to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in
Click on the active link that states NEET UG 2023 registration on the home page of the official site
A new page will appear on the screen when you click on the link
Create your login details to access the application form
Fill out the NEET UG registration form, upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents, and pay the fee
Tap on submit after completing the steps
Download the form from the website
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.