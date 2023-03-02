NEET UG 2023 Registration Soon: Check neet.nta.nic.in; Know Exam Date & Updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to start the much-awaited registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2023, NEET UG 2023, soon. Candidates who are interested to appear for the entrance exam this year should register themselves on time. They must keep an eye on the registration dates and complete the process as soon as possible. It is important to note that all the latest details and the NEET UG 2023 registration will take place on the website – neet.nta.nic.in.

