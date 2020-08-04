NEP: US Welcomes Decision to Allow Foreign Universities in India
NEP allows 100 foreign universities to set up campuses in India, while encouraging Indian ones to go abroad.
The US State Department has welcomed the National Education Policy’s decision to allow the setting up of top foreign universities in India while adding that it is looking forward to greater cooperation between American and Indian universities to partner on the research front.
Taking to Twitter, the State Department’s handle for Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said, “Welcome news that foreign universities may establish campuses in India & that Indian universities may do the same overseas. We look forward to opportunities for American and Indian universities to partner & collaborate on research to advance our understanding of the world.”
Why is it significant?
According to the Institute of International Education (IIE), a US government-funded body, there are around two lakh Indian students in the US. The setting up of US varsities in India, as and when it happens, will benefit a huge portion of students eyeing foreign universities.
What does the NEP say?
- High performing Indian universities will be encouraged to set up campuses in other countries.
- Top 100 universities in the world will be facilitated to operate in India.
- A legislative framework facilitating such entry will be put in place, and such universities will be given special dispensation regarding regulatory, governance, and content norms on par with other autonomous institutions of India.
- Furthermore, research collaboration and student exchanges between Indian institutions and global institutions will be promoted through special efforts.
- Credits acquired in foreign universities will be permitted, where appropriate as per the requirements of each HEI, to be counted for the award of a degree.
What are experts saying?
Promising as the announcement made in the NEP may seem, investor-turned-philanthropist and the founder of Ashoka University Ashish Dhawan feels that top universities like Harvard in the US, may not set up campuses in India.
“Is Harvard ever going to come and set up a Harvard equivalent in India? Inconceivable.”Ashish Dhawan
Dhawan adds that by and large, the best institutions are not looking to set up in India but are instead, looking at partnerships in areas like “knowledge transfer, joint research and programmes”under which students can go for a semester abroad, or come visit for a semester.
“In a world where there is somewhat greater skepticism about China, particularly in the Western world, I think it is an opportunity for India, on the joint research side,” he adds.
