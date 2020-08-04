NEP: US Welcomes Decision to Allow Foreign Universities in India

The US State Department has welcomed the National Education Policy’s decision to allow the setting up of top foreign universities in India while adding that it is looking forward to greater cooperation between American and Indian universities to partner on the research front.

Taking to Twitter, the State Department’s handle for Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said, “Welcome news that foreign universities may establish campuses in India & that Indian universities may do the same overseas. We look forward to opportunities for American and Indian universities to partner & collaborate on research to advance our understanding of the world.”