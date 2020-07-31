‘Harvard Coming to India Inconceivable’: Ashish Dhawan on NEP 2020

“I think this National Research Foundation coming in, having an overarching body, that guides research at universities, is critical. If we were to prioritise the top 20-30, and then the top 100, from a research standpoint, I think we can come a long way in this next decade. So, adequate funding for NRF, some degree of independence, I mean obviously the prime minister is providing direct oversight, but pulling in the right people, which I know is being done, so that you can prioritise the right areas and make the right grants, but also coordination with the other agencies. I believe that India can be a powerhouse in AI or ML or Bio-technology, huge potential in Bio-sciences, or even new areas that are coming up, like Nano-technology.”