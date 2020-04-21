COVID-19: Options Before Indian Students Planning to Study Abroad

“Chances are that they may not even start classes in the months of September-October when they typically start. Because I don't think they have the bandwidth right now. They don't have attendance in their offices, they don't have things which are going to be ready. So, they will require time, so obviously the next best thing is to do online classes from whichever university you are gonna be going to. And that, of course, is a challenge, because the whole experience of going to a foreign university is that first week of orientation, that whole camaraderie which you build right there. Obviously, when you do virtual classes, that's not going to happen. Also, when you start classes in January, to adapt to colleges is going to be very challenging because of the weather. People are not used to it, from India when you go to America or England, the weather is so different in January. Everything is not as good as it is in August or September. I think these are very trying times.”