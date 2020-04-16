Should We Defer Admissions? Ask Students Planning to Study Abroad

But what will students do if admissions are deferred or even cancelled? Abhishek Madaan, who has accepted an offer from Royal Holloway University of London, says that he will apply to Indian universities if the UK one is pushed back.

“If, by chance, admissions are cancelled this year then I will apply to Indian colleges. I had appeared for GATE in February for Indian universities. On the basis of its result, I can apply in May to NITs, but it is possible that many colleges may face a barrage of admissions from students who couldn't go abroad, leading to a seat shortage,” he says.

While Abhishek plans to apply to Indian Universities, DU Student Anshika feels that even if she looks for a job, the economic meltdown will ensure that she gets none. She mentions that companies that had offered placements to her batch mates have now had to withdraw their offers.