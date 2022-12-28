UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023: Know Important Dates, Details & Steps to Download
Know the dates for the UKPSC exam 2023 and follow the steps given below to download the time table.
Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the 2022-23 exam calendar for various posts. The authorities have also released an official notice for the publication of advertisement and proposed examination date for various examinations at the official website psc.uk.gov.in.
According to the official exam schedule, UKPSC has released the Uttarakhand Police recruitment 2022 (PAC/ IRB/ Fire Safety Officer) notification on 7 October and the exam was held on 18 December.
The exam calendar features dates for Sub Inspector/ Lekhpal, Forest Guard, Assistant Accountant, Jail Warden, Junior Assistant posts, etc.
UKPSC Exam 2023: Important Dates
Uttarakhand Police (PAC/ IRB/ Fire Safety Officer)- Advertisement on 7 October 2022 and exam on 18 December 2022
Sub Inspector/ Lekhpal- Advertisement on 14 October 2022 and exam on 8 January 2023
Forest Guard- Advertisement on 21 October 2022 and exam on 22 January 2023
Assistant Accountant- Advertisement on 28 October 2022 and exam on 12 February 2023
UKPSC Exam 2023 Details
UKPSC Notification 2023- February 2023.
UKPSC Online Application Form 2023- February 2023 (Tentative)
UKPSC 2023 Stages- Prelims, Mains and Interview
UKPSC 2023 Vacancies- Will be announced
How to Check UKPSC 2023 Exam Calendar?
Visit the official website at
On the front page, click on the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2023 in the announcement box.
You will be redirected to another page if you click the link.
The UKPSC Group C Posts Exam Dates will be displayed on the screen.
The file will open and the PDF will be download on your device.
You can view the UKPSC Exam Schedule 2023.
