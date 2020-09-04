Heavens Won’t Fall in 15 Days: NLSIU Criticised for Dropping CLAT

The said Vice Chancellor also mentioned that at a meeting of the governing body held on Friday, 4 September, NLSIU was “asked to reconsider its decision.”

Since the Vice Chancellor of NLSIU is the Secretary-Treasurer of the Consortium of NLUs, it was resolved at the governing body meeting that in case Bangalore remains firm on its decision, it cannot remain associated with the CLAT-2020 in any manner and all financial and administrative decisions will have to be taken by Prof. Balraj Chauhan, Vice Chancellor of Dharmashastra National Law University, Jabalpur.

Further, the Vice Chancellor also said that the “Consortium may consider shifting the Secretariat out of NLSIU, Bangalore, if it refuses to reinstate CLAT 2020 this year.”