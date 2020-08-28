CLAT 2020 Postponed to 28 September Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases
The CLAT 2020 exam was initially scheduled to be held on 7 September between 2-4 pm.
The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities, which conducts the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), on Friday, 28 August announced that the exam has been postponed to 28 September amid rising COVID-19 cases and lockdowns in various states across the country.
CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.
The exam will be held online at designated centres across the country. The admit cards issued to students can be used as movement passes to allow the candidate to move between containment zones and exam centres.
Amid demands of postponement of entrance examinations like NEET and JEE, a fake notification regarding the postponement of the exam was circulated on social media.
The Consortium of National Law Universities responsible for conducting the test had called out the notification, stating that it is false and that the date of examination remains unaltered.
