Plea Filed Against NLSIU’s Decision to Hold Separate Entrance Exam

Five Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) aspirants have moved the Jharkhand High Court challenging the decision of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, to conduct a separate entrance test for admissions to undergraduate and post-graduate courses at the leading law university, reports LiveLaw.

The petitioners contend that NLSIU’s decision to withdraw from CLAT is unconstitutional and arbitrary as the leading law school is a permanent member of the NLU Consortium.

They also argue that bringing about a new exam pattern just days ahead of exams is inimical to principles of a “fair and just examination.”