Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result Out; Latest Detail Here
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Centralised Allotment Result: Go to cee.kerala.gov.in to download the list.
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Kerala has officially released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 counselling round 1 centralised allotment list for the candidates. It is important to note that candidates can download the Kerala NEET UG 2022 first-phase allotment result for private colleges from the official website. The Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result can be checked and downloaded from cee.kerala.gov.in. Go through the details on the website.
Candidates are requested to download the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result for centralised colleges from the official website soon. One must go to cee.kerala.gov.in and check all the latest updates available on the site regarding the first phase allotment result. All the latest details and important dates are mentioned on the website for interested candidates.
One must go through the details on the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Centralised Allotment Result carefully. They must check if their names are present on the list.
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Centralised Allotment Result: Details
The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Kerala has released the NEET phase 1 centralised allotment list for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in state quota seats of government Medical, Dental colleges, and private self-financing Medical and Dental colleges.
It is important to note that the DME Kerala has allotted seats to aspirants in Kerala NEET UG first phase based on the options filled by the candidates from 19 October to 23 October.
Candidates can go through important details such as fee payment dates and other updates on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. They must carry the data sheet, allotment memo, and documents for verification at the time of reporting.
Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Centralised Allotment Result: Steps to Download
Here are the simple steps that candidates should follow to download the Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Centralised Allotment Result online:
Go to the website - cee.kerala.gov.in.
Click on the link that mentions Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials correctly to view the allotment list.
The Round 1 allotment list PDF will open on your screen.
Download the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result from the website.
Go through the details mentioned on the result carefully and appear for the document verification process, if you are shortlisted.
