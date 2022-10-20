Punjab NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List To Release Today; Check Details Here
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Check bfuhs.ac.in to download the Punjab NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022.
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences is all set to release the provisional merit list for Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 today, Thursday, 20 October. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam and registered for medical admission under state quota seats must go through the provisional merit list. It is essential to note the Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list will be declared online. One must keep a close eye on the website – bfuhs.ac.in – to check the list.
Candidates must download the Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list from the website, as soon as it is released. They are requested to check all the details on the website – bfuhs.ac.in. Baba Farid University of Health Sciences updates every detail on the official website to make it easier for the candidates to access.
All the important dates regarding the Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 are also mentioned on the website for the candidates to stay updated and informed. They must complete each process on time.
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Important Dates
According to the official details available on the website, after the Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list is released, candidates must visit the admission branch at BFUHS Faridkot to raise objections, if there are any.
Candidates can raise objections against the provisional merit list till 5 pm on 21 October. The final provisional merit list will release on the website on 22 October, as per the latest details.
The first round of Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022 is set to begin on 23 October. Candidates have to fill in choices for the first round from 23 October to 27 October, till 11:59 pm.
The seat allotment result for the same is likely to be announced on 2 November. Candidates can go through all the important dates and details on the website – bfuhs.ac.in.
Punjab NEET UG 2022 Provisional Merit List: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the steps to check the Punjab NEET UG 2022 provisional merit list online:
Visit the official website of the BFUHS – bfuhs.ac.in.
Click on the link that states Punjab NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2022 on the homepage.
Enter your login credentials in the required space correctly and verify before submitting it.
Tap on the submit option.
The provisional merit list will appear on your screen.
Check the details on the result and download it from the website.
