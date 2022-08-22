KCET Document Verification 2022 Begins Today: Complete Schedule, Documents List
KCET Document Verification 2022: List of documents and schedule on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially begun the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Document Verification 2022 on Monday, 22 August. Candidates can find the detailed schedule and the list of documents required for the verification process on kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The KCET Document Verification 2022 dates have also been announced on the websites, where all the latest details regarding the document verification process are available as well.
The KCET Document Verification 2022 process is scheduled to begin on 22 August and end on 7 September, as per the official details from the KEA. Candidates are requested to complete the document verification on time and should also carry all the important documents on the verification date.
The KEA has decided to conduct the KCET Document Verification 2022 for 5,000 students each day, in three shifts, till the last rank is completed.
KCET Document Verification 2022: Shifts, Date, and Time
According to the KCET Document Verification 2022 schedule, the candidates who are in ranks 1-1800 will verify their documents on the first day, that is in the morning shift which will be held from 9:30 am to 11 am.
The second shift of the document verification process will be conducted from 11:15 am to 1:15 pm for candidates who secured ranks between 1801-3600.
During the afternoon shift, which is from 2 pm onwards, the candidates with ranks 3601-5000 will complete their KCET Document Verification 2022.
To know more about the schedule, one should visit either kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.
KCET Document Verification 2022: List of Important Documents
Here is the list of documents that every candidate must carry during the KCET Document Verification 2022:
KCET 2022 application form
KCET 2022 admission ticket
SSLC or Class 10 pass result
2nd PUC/Class 12 mark sheet
7 years of study certificates from Class 1 to 12 (including either Class 10 or 12)
Caste/caste income certificate
Candidates must make sure that they have all the required documents on the verification day, otherwise the process will remain incomplete.
