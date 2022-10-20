Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins: Last Date and Details Here

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, has officially opened the registration window for Haryana National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 Counselling for interested candidates. Candidates can apply online for the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2022. The registration process is taking place on the official website - uhsrugcounselling.com. Candidates must take note of the important dates so they can register on time for the counselling process on the site.

