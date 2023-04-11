JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023 Released: Download From dietsrinagar.in; Details

The Jammu and Kashmir State Council for Educational Research and Training has officially declared the JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023 recently for all interested candidates. The ones who appeared for the Class 8 exams on the scheduled dates are requested to go through their respective scores carefully and download the result. It is important to note that the JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023 is released on the official website – dietsrinagar.in. One should know the latest updates available online.

