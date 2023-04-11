JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023 Released: Download From dietsrinagar.in; Details
JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023: The Class 8 exams were conducted from 27 February to 10 March 2023.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Council for Educational Research and Training has officially declared the JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023 recently for all interested candidates. The ones who appeared for the Class 8 exams on the scheduled dates are requested to go through their respective scores carefully and download the result. It is important to note that the JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023 is released on the official website – dietsrinagar.in. One should know the latest updates available online.
All concerned candidates should download the JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023 soon from the official site – dietsrinagar.in. Candidates are advised to go through the personal details and scores mentioned in the result carefully. They must contact the exam-conducting body in case of any problems or queries. Everyone should stay alert and go through their scores on time.
The Jammu and Kashmir State Council for Educational Research and Training, JKSCERT updates every detail on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to stay updated. To know the latest announcements, one has to go through the notifications available online.
JKBOSE Class 8th Result 2023: Important Details
As per the latest official details available as of now, the JKBOSE Class 8 exams 2023 were formally conducted from 27 February to 10 March. The results have been released for all those candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates.
Around 96.6 percent of students have qualified for the Class 8 board examinations this year. It is important to note that approximately 175,547 students appeared for the exam.
The JK Board has formally conducted the Class 10 and 12 Exams in two zones, which include the soft zone and the hard zone.
The results for the same are likely to be available soon so concerned candidates are advised to be alert. As of now, the Class 8 results are out and candidates should go through them quickly.
JKBOSE Class 8 Result 2023: Steps To Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the JKBOSE Class 8 result 2023 online:
Visit the official website – dietsrinigar.in
Tap on the Class 8 result 2023 link that is activated on the home page
The result will open on your device when you click on the link
Check your marks, personal details, and other information printed on the result carefully
Download the JKBOSE Class 8th result 2023 from the website and take a printout, if you want
