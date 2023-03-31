UP Board Result 2023: Classes 1-8 Results Today; Know UP Board 10th, 12th Date
UP Board Result 2023: The classes 1-8 results evaluation work officially began on 26 March and ended on 30 March.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, has advised schools in the state to declare the annual results of classes 1 to 8 on Friday, 31 March, for interested candidates. According to a circular issued by the department in February, evaluation work for the mentioned classes ended on Thursday, 30 March. Students from classes 1-8 are requested to stay alert to know the exact UP Board result 2023 date and time. Everyone should know the latest updates from the department.
The latest details suggest that the UP Board result 2023 for classes 1-8 will be declared soon. To know more about the results and to download them on time, one must visit the website – results.upmsp.edu.in. The official website contains all important details and the latest updates about the UP Board results that interested candidates should know to stay informed.
Candidates who appeared for the UP board exams are requested to stay alert on Friday. They must download their respective results from the official website on time, once released by the exam-conducting body.
UP Board Result 2023: Important Details
The annual exams for classes 1-8 in UP schools were conducted between 20 March to 24 March. The evaluation work for the same formally began on 26 March.
It is important to note that the concerned candidates will receive their results cum report cards at schools, once released officially. The UP board exams were conducted for fifty marks papers, in two shifts on all the dates of the exams.
As per the details mentioned on the notice, students' progress to the next class will not be held back based on their results.
Every candidate who appeared for the exam should take note of these important details and contact the exam-conducting body in case of any problems.
The preparation to announce the UP board 10th, 12th results 2023 is also underway. The evaluation of the answer sheets started on 18 March and will end by 1 April, as per the official details.
Approximately, 3.19 answer sheets are being evaluated. Interested and concerned candidates should take note of these updates.
Once the UP board 10th, 12th results evaluation process is over, UPMSP will declare the date and time for UP board results 2023. You just have to keep a close eye on the website – results.upmsp.edu.in. All important details will be announced soon.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: UP Board Results UP board exams
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.