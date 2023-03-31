UP Board Result 2023: Classes 1-8 Results Today; Know UP Board 10th, 12th Date

The Basic Education Department, Uttar Pradesh, has advised schools in the state to declare the annual results of classes 1 to 8 on Friday, 31 March, for interested candidates. According to a circular issued by the department in February, evaluation work for the mentioned classes ended on Thursday, 30 March. Students from classes 1-8 are requested to stay alert to know the exact UP Board result 2023 date and time. Everyone should know the latest updates from the department.

The latest details suggest that the UP Board result 2023 for classes 1-8 will be declared soon. To know more about the results and to download them on time, one must visit the website – results.upmsp.edu.in. The official website contains all important details and the latest updates about the UP Board results that interested candidates should know to stay informed.