NID DAT 2023 Application Form Correction Window Opens: Know How to Make Edits
NID DAT 2023 Application Form Correction Window: The window will remain active till 27 December, 4 pm for everyone.
The National Institute of Design (NID) has officially opened the online application form correction window for the NID Design Aptitude Test (NID DAT) 2023 for interested candidates. The ones who have registered for the undergraduate and postgraduate design entrance test can now make changes to the NID DAT 2023 application form via the correction window on the website. The site that you should visit to access the NID DAT 2023 application form correction window is admissions.nid.edu.
One must make use of the NID DAT 2023 application form correction window within the last date. It is important to note that the application form correction window will remain active till 27 December, 4 pm, on the website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates must make the required changes to the form carefully by the last date. They should keep an eye on the website.
The National Institute of Design (NID) updates every detail on the official website so that it is easier for the candidates to stay updated.
If you have registered for the entrance exam, you must keep checking the site regularly to know if there are any latest announcements.
NID DAT 2023 Application Form Correction Window: Details Here
According to the official details mentioned on the schedule, the NID DAT 2023 for BDes and MDes programmes will be formally conducted on 8 January 2023.
Candidates must make the required changes to the form before the exam takes place. Nobody will be able to access the NID DAT 2023 application form correction window after the last date, which is 27 December.
It is important to note that the correction window will not allow the candidates to modify certain details such as the programmes applied, the name of the candidate, birth date, registered mobile number and email ID.
NID DAT 2023 Application Form Correction Window: Steps to Register
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to access the NID DAT 2023 application form correction window online:
Visit the website - admissions.nid.edu.
Find the login section on the homepage.
Enter your email id, date of birth, and password to log in to your account.
Make the required changes to the NID DAT form and upload the documents, if required.
Pay the NID DAT additional registration fee online via the portal.
Now, click on submit to complete the editing process.
Download the registration form from the website and take a printout of it for your reference.
