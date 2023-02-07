JEE Main 2023 Result Session 1 Declared: Check jeemain.nta.nic.in, Know Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the JEE Main 2023 result for the session 1 exam for all candidates who were eagerly waiting to check their scores. It is important to note that the result is formally declared on the official website so that it is easier for candidates to check and download it. One can download the JEE Main 2023 result session 1 from jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates are requested to go through the details of the result carefully.

Along with the JEE Main 2023 result session 1, the final answer key is also released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the result and the final answer key from jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Main 2023 session 1 final answer key was released before and then the result was declared by the agency on the website.