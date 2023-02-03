ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 to Release Today: List of Websites; How To Check
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: You can download the result for December exams from icai.nic.in or icai.org.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has decided to release the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 today, Friday, 3 February 2023. Candidates who are eagerly waiting to check the ICAI CA Foundation Result are requested to keep a close eye on the official website. As per the official details, the result will be declared on the website - icai.nic.in for interested candidates to check and download. One must stay alert to know the latest details about the result.
The ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 is scheduled to release soon on the website - icai.org or icai.nic.in. It is important to note that the CA Foundation result will be declared for the December exam. Candidates must keep a close eye on the aforementioned websites to know all the latest updates about the result and other important exam details.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India updates all the latest details on its official website so that it is easier for interested candidates to stay updated.
ICAI CA Foundation December Exam 2022: Details
According to the official details, the ICAI CA Foundation December exam 2022 was formally held between 14 December to 20 December 2022. The exam was conducted at various exam centres across the country.
Now, the candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly waiting for the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 to release so they can go through their scores and see if they have qualified for the exam.
Candidates have to keep their login details such as registration number and roll number handy while checking their respective results, once released formally on the website.
The list of websites that one should access to check the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 is as follows:
icai.org
icai.nic.in
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 online:
Go to either of the websites - icai.org or icai.nic.in.
Click on the link that states ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 on the homepage.
Key in your login details carefully and tap on submit.
The ICAI CA Foundation December result will be displayed on the screen.
Go through the details mentioned in the result carefully and check your scores.
Download the CA Foundation result from the website.
Take a printout of it for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: ICAI ICAI CA ICAI CA Foundation Result
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.