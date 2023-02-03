XGMT 2023 Results to be out Today; Know Major Details here

Candidates will have to check all the details mentioned on the XGMT scorecard before downloading it. Any discrepancies in the details may hinder the admission process. The details mentioned on XGMT 2023 scorecard:

Name of the candidate

Registration ID

Sectional percentile score

Sectional scores

Overall percentile

Qualifying status

Guidelines for further selection rounds

XIM University will consider several things before deciding on the cutoff scores to shortlist candidates for the selection rounds. The selection rounds include WAT, GD and PI. These rounds for the final selection will be held in Bhubaneswar, Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.

XIM University may conduct these selection rounds online as well. Candidates will have to appear for the GD-PI and WAT rounds in the allotted city if the university decides for the offline process. XIM University will inform about the selection status via an email that will be sent to the registered email address in April.