ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Likely Today: Check icai.nic.in; Know the Details
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: You can download the result from icai.nic.in or icai.org after it is released.
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation exam results today, Monday, 30 January 2023. All interested candidates should note that the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will be declared on the official website of the institute so that it is easier for them to check and download it. The CA Foundation result will be announced soon on icai.org or icai.nic.in. Interested candidates must stay alert and know the latest announcements.
Candidates should download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 from icai.org or icai.nic.in as soon as it is released online. After downloading the result, one must go through the marks and other details mentioned on it carefully. Everyone should know that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has not mentioned an official release date for the result.
However, it is likely that the CA Foundation Result 2022 will be declared today on the official website. Once the results are announced, candidates will be notified about it via the website of the institute.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: Important Details
Dhiraj Khandelwal, CCM of ICAI, had earlier announced that the ICAI CA Foundation Result could be declared between 30 January and 6 February for interested candidates.
Candidates are eagerly waiting for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to declare the CA Foundation result 2022 so they can check their scores and see if they have qualified for the exam.
It is important to note that the ICAI has recently announced the CA Inter and Final results for candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates. You must check and download the result from the website soon.
The ICAI CA Foundation December exam was formally held from 14 December to 20 December 2022. The exam was conducted at various centres across the country.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022: How to Download
Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 online:
Go to the official website of the ICAI - icai.org or icai.nic.in.
Click on the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 link on the homepage.
Provide your login details in the correct space and tap on submit once you are done.
Your CA Foundation result will appear on the screen.
Check the scores on the result properly and download it from the official website.
You can take a printout of the CA Foundation Result 2022 if required.
Topics: ICAI ICAI CA ICAI CA Foundation Result
