ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Likely Today: Check icai.nic.in; Know the Details

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation exam results today, Monday, 30 January 2023. All interested candidates should note that the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 will be declared on the official website of the institute so that it is easier for them to check and download it. The CA Foundation result will be announced soon on icai.org or icai.nic.in. Interested candidates must stay alert and know the latest announcements.

Candidates should download the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 from icai.org or icai.nic.in as soon as it is released online. After downloading the result, one must go through the marks and other details mentioned on it carefully. Everyone should know that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has not mentioned an official release date for the result.