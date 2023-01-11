Goa Board 2023 Class 10 Term 2 Date Sheet Announced: Check gbshse.in for Details
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially released the Class 10 term 2 date sheet for the 2023 board exams for all candidates. Students who are preparing to appear for the Class 10 SSC Term-2 exams are requested to go through the date sheet properly. All candidates should note that the Goa Board GBSHSE 2023 Class 10 Term-2 date sheet is formally declared so they should go through the details on the official website soon.
It is important to note that the Goa Board GBSHSE 2023 Class 10 SSC Term-2 date sheet is available on the official website of the board - gbshse.in. Candidates are requested to download the timetable from the website as soon as possible. They must stay updated with the latest details and know the exam timings properly before it begins.
The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) updates all the details on their official website - gbshse.in so that candidates can go through them easily and stay updated with the latest announcements about the upcoming board exams.
Goa Board GBSHSE 2023 Class 10 Term 2 Date Sheet: Details
According to the details mentioned on the Goa Board GBSHSE 2023 Class 10 SSC Term 2 date sheet, the exams are scheduled to officially begin on 1 April 2023. The exam that the students need to sit for on the first day is First Language.
The Goa Board Class 10 SSC Term 2 exams 2023 are set to end on 22 April 2023 and the subject that the students need to appear for is Basic Cookery. Candidates will find the complete date sheet on the official website - gbshse.in.
As per the latest announcement, the Class 10 Term 2 exams 2023 are scheduled to start at 9:30 am daily. Students should note the exam dates and timings carefully before sitting for them.
Goa Board Class 10 SSC Term 2 Date Sheet 2023: How to Download
Here are the steps you must follow to download the Goa Board Class 10 SSC Term 2 date sheet 2023 online:
Visit the official website - gbshse.in.
Click on the link that states "Circular No 05. Final Date Sheet for Second Term S.S.C. Examination April 2023" on the homepage.
A PDF document will display on your computer screen.
Your GBSHSE Goa SSC Term 2 date sheet 2023 will appear on the device.
Go through the exam date, timings, and other details on the timetable.
Download the date sheet from the website and take a printout of the same for future use.
