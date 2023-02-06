Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 Second Merit List Releasing Today: Steps To Check

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 Second Merit List: Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 are currently ongoing. The concerned authorities are expected to release the second merit list anytime on 6 February 2023 on the official website – edudel.nic.in.

Once released, parents are requested to go though the steps mentioned below to download and check the Delhi Nursery Admissions 2023 Second Merit List.

The first merit was released by the Delhi Directorate of Education on 20 January 2023. The second merit list that will be released on Monday will be for private and unaided schools.