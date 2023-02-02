CUET UG 2023 Registration Likely To Begin This Week: Check Website; How to Apply

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 registration is likely to begin soon on the CUET website for interested candidates. The ones who are preparing to appear for the upcoming exam are requested to keep a close eye on the official announcements so they can register themselves on time. According to the University Grants Commission (UGC), the CUET UG 2023 registration is expected to begin this week. Candidates can fill out the registration forms on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Once the CUET UG 2023 registration begins, students will be informed about it via an official notification on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Therefore, students who will sit for the exam this year must keep checking the site for any updates on the registration dates. The CUET UG application forms for the entrance exam will be available online only for all interested candidates.