ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registration Deadline Extended: Check Notice; Details Here

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India, ICMAI has recently issued a notice stating that the registration deadline for ICMAI CMA June 2023 has been extended for candidates. The notice was released on Tuesday, 31 January, on the official website - icmai.in. Candidates are requested to go through the details mentioned on the notice and then apply for the courses. The extended registration date is also mentioned on the official notice so interested candidates can stay updated.

According to the date mentioned on the notice, candidates can finish the ICMAI CMA June 2023 registration by 10 February 2023. The ones who have not completed the registration process yet can fill out the form now. They must complete the steps by the extended date that is mentioned on the notice. The registration process is taking place on the website - icmai.in.