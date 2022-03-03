CGBSE 10th Board Exams 2022: Exams Begin Today, Check Guidelines

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to conduct the Class 10 board exams 2022 from today, 3 March 2022. The first language paper will start at 9 am and end at 12.15 pm.

The exam will be conducted in a single shift for straight 3 hours and the extra 15 minutes will be given for filling in the details. The students have to reach the exam centre by 8.30 am since the seating will begin at 9 am.

Answer sheets will be distributed at 9.05 am while the question papers will be given at 9.10 am. Students can go through the question paper for 5 minutes and start writing at 9.15 am.