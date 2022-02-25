ADVERTISEMENT

RBSE Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table 2022 Out: Check Rajasthan Board Exam Dates

RBSE 10th and 12th exam time table can be download from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

<div class="paragraphs"><p>RBSE 10th and 12th exam time table released on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in </p></div>
RBSE Exam Time Table: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the time table for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022.

Rajasthan board students who are enrolled to appear for Class 10/12 exams can download the official exams date sheet from the official website of RBSE: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

RBSE Class 12 exams are scheduled to begin from 24 March 2022 and will go on till 24 April 2022. Rajasthan Board Class 10 board exams will be conducted from 31 March2022 to 26 April 2022.
Here's the detailed time table of of RBSE Classes 10 and 12 board exams 2022.

Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 10th Board Exam Time Table 2022

  • 31 March: English

  • 05 April: Science

  • 12 April: Mathematics

  • 18 April: Social Science

  • 22 April: Third language

  • 25 April: Hindi

  • 26 April: Vocational subjects

Rajasthan Board (RBSE) Class 12th Board Exam Time Table 2022

  • 24 March: Psychology

  • 25 March: Environmental Science

  • 26 March: Public Administration

  • 28 March: Physical Education

  • 29 March: Music/ Dance

  • 30 March: Sociology

  • 01 April: Sanskrit literature, Sanskrit language

  • 04 April: Geography, Accountancy, Physics

  • 06 April: English

  • 08 April: Hindi

  • 11 April: History, Chemistry, Agricultural Chemistry, Business Studies

  • 12 April: English Literature/ Typing (Hindi)

  • 13 April: Mathematics

  • 16 April: Biology, Economics, English, Shorthand Hindi, Agricultural Biology

  • 18 April: Computer Science, Informatics Practices

  • 19 April: Home Science

  • 20 April: Philosophy, General Science

  • 21 April: Political Science, Geology, Agriculture

  • 22 April: Vocational Exams

  • 23 April: Hindi literature, Urdu literature, Sindhi literature, Gujarati literature, Punjabi literature, Rajasthani literature, Persian literature, Prakrit language, Typing (English)

  • 26 April: Painting

Check the official website of RBSE for further details about Class 10 and 12 board exams.

