SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Cancellation of Offline Exams for Classes 10 and 12

The Supreme Court said that these kinds of petitions were misleading and gave false hope to students.

Students appear for class 12th Board exams in a school. Image used for representational purposes.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 23 February, dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of offline exams for Classes 10 and 12 to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

(This article will be updated.)

'Class on Zoom, Exam in Room?' Students on Twitter Seek Board Exam Cancellation

