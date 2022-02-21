ADVERTISEMENT
No Board Exams for Class 5, 8 in Haryana This Year: CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that board exams for the two classes will be held from the next session.
The Haryana government on Monday, 21 February, announced that board exams will not be conducted for class 5 and 8 in the current academic session.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
