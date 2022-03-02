CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Practical Exams to Begin Today: Check Exam Guidelines
CBSE Term 2 theory exams will begin from 26 April 2022
CBSE Term 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to commence the practical examinations/ project/ internal assessment for Classes 10 and 12 Term 2 from Wednesday, 02 March 2022. The exams will go on till 10 days before the date of last examination of respective classes.
CBSE Term 2 Practical Exam Day Guidelines
CBSE has released the guidelines for schools and candidates for Term 2 practical examinations. Here are the guidelines to follow:
All candidates appearing for Class 10/ 12 practical exams are required to follow COVID-19 guidelines, wear a face mask and maintain social distancing, etc.
All candidates must carry their CBSE Term 2 practical exam admit card to the examination hall/ practical lab.
Students must reach the examination hall as per the reporting time mentioned in their admit card.
Devices like smartphones, earphones, and other electronic devices are not allowed in the examination hall.
Other Details
To avoid crowding and social distancing, the school may consider splitting the group/ batch of students in sub groups of 10 students each. First group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other is doing pen and paper work and vice-versa.
No external examiner will be appointed by the board for class 10 exams.
There will be no separate practical exams for private students. The marks prescribed for practical exam shall be computed on pro-rata basis based on the marks obtained in theory exams.
Practical examinations will be followed by the commencement of CBSE Term theory examinations which are scheduled to begin from 26 April 2022.
Date sheet for classes 10 and 12 term 2 board exams will be released soon by CBSE on its official website: cbse.gov.in.
