CTET 2022 Notification Released: Exams From December; Registration To Begin Soon

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the CTET notification on its official website. Candidates who wish to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can go through the notification that was recently posted on the website by the board. One can find the CTET 2022 notification on ctet.nic.in. Interested candidates can check and download the notification from the same website, so that they can take a look at it whenever required. All the details are available online.

According to the latest official details from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the board is going to conduct the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The CTET 2022 notification also states that the exam will be held in CBT mode. One must download the CTET 2022 notification from ctet.nic.in as soon as possible.