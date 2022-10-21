ADVERTISEMENT

CTET 2022 Notification Released: Exams From December; Registration To Begin Soon

CTET 2022 Notification: Go to ctet.nic.in to check and download the notification that was released recently.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the CTET notification on its official website. Candidates who wish to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) can go through the notification that was recently posted on the website by the board. One can find the CTET 2022 notification on ctet.nic.in. Interested candidates can check and download the notification from the same website, so that they can take a look at it whenever required. All the details are available online.

According to the latest official details from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the board is going to conduct the 16th edition of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The CTET 2022 notification also states that the exam will be held in CBT mode. One must download the CTET 2022 notification from ctet.nic.in as soon as possible.

Interested candidates should stay informed and updated with the important details regarding CTET 2022. After downloading the notification from the website, they must keep a close eye on it to know all the updates.

CTET 2022: Important Dates

As per the official details, the exact date of the exam is not announced as of yet. However, the notification states that the CTET 2022 will be held between December 2022 and January 2023.

The registrations for the exam will begin formally on 31 October, as per the schedule. The last date to complete the registration process online is 24 November. Candidates interested to appear for CTET 2022 must take note of the registration dates.

According to the schedule, the last date to pay application fees online is 25 November.

All the latest details regarding CTET 2022 are available on ctet.nic.in so the candidates must go through them.

CTET 2022 Notification: Steps To Download

Here are the simple steps that one must follow to download the CTET 2022 notification online:

  • Visit the website – ctet.nic.in.

  • Go to the section that says Public Notices on the homepage.

  • Click on the link that reads PUBLIC NOTICE Dated: 20.10.2022 for CTET DEC-2022 Examination.

  • After clicking on the link, the CTET 2022 notification will appear on the screen.

  • Check the important dates, application fee details, and other updates carefully on the notification.

  • Download it from the website for future reference.

Keep a close eye on the website – ctet.nic.in – to know the exact exam dates and timings.

