SSC CGL 2022 Notification To Be Out Today on ssc.nic.in, Here's How to Apply
Candidates will have to register at ssc.nic.in for the SSC CGL exam to be conducted in December 2022.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the notification for the Combined Graduate Level Exam, SSC CGL 2022 today, 17 September 2022. The notification will be released on the official website at onssc.nic.in.
The notification was scheduled to be out on 10 September but then SSC informed about the delay in release and postponed the date to 17 September. The registration process will begin soon after the release of SSC CGL notification 2022.
Interested candidates who want to apply for the SSC CGL 2022 exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website today. The candidates can apply for the SSC CGL 2022 exam till the first week of October. The deadline to apply will end in October first week.
Have a look the the eligibility criteria, age limit, and steps to apply for the exam.
The SSC CGL exam 2022 will be conducted in a computer-based mode in December 2022. The commission has not yet announced the exact date of examination. However, it may be mentioned in the notification which will be released today.
SSC CGL Exam 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Age limit: The candidates willing to apply for the SSC CGL 2022 exam must be between the age of 18 to 32 years. The upper age limit relaxation is applicable for the candidates belonging to the reserved categories as per the government norms.
Education Qualification: Candidates who have completed their graduation or are in their final year of graduation are eligible for SSC CGL exam. Final-year candidates must know that they will have to produce their passing certificate as per the date mentioned on the SSC CGL Notification 2022.
How to Apply For the SSC CGL 2022?
Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission’s website at ssc.nic.in
On the homepage, search for the latest news section and click on the relevant link
Candidates will have to register to generate the login credentials
Then log in, fill in the required details, and upload the important documents.
Pay the required admission fee.
Keep a printout of the application form for future use.
The commission may conduct the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2022 to fill up various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts. Candidates will have to fill up the vacant posts in different Ministries/Departments/Organizations of Government of India.
Interested candidates should apply before the deadline as applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted any case. They should keep an eye on the official website for any updates.
