CBSE CTET 2022 Notification To Release Soon: Check the Official Website
Here's how you can apply for the CBSE CTET 2022 once the registration opens
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to formally release the CTET 2022 exam notification soon on the official website.
Candidates who want to appear for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 can check the official website ctet.nic.in for all the latest updates.
CBSE conducts the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) twice a year to assess the eligibility of the teachers for primary and upper primary classes in central Government Schools.
The CTET 2022 exam notification is set to release soon and the candidates interested should take a look at the official website.
The notification will contain important information about online registration dates, application correction dates, and eligibility criteria.
Candidates should check the official website ctet.nic.in. for the official notification so that they are aware of the dates.
CBSE CTET 2022 Notification: Eligibility Criteria and Important Details
As per latest reports, the CTET 2022 exam notification is expected to release in either March or April 2022.
The online application and registration dates will be mentioned in the notification that will release on the website. The CTET 2022 Examination will most probably be held in July 2022.
However, since the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not made any official announcement regarding the exam dates, one has to wait for the notification to release.
All the dates are tentative and not confirmed by the board as of yet. Candidates need to check the official website ctet.nic.in for exam updates.
The eligibility criteria will also be mentioned on the CTET 2022 exam notification.
Candidates who are interested to apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2022 should note that the minimum age to register is 18 years.
There is no upper age limit set by the board to appear for the examination.
CBSE CTET 2022 Notification: How to Apply for the CTET 2022
Step 1: Visit the official website: ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: When the homepage opens, the link to apply for the CTET 2022 will appear on the screen.
Step 3: Click on the application form link.
Step 4: Enter all the required information correctly and upload scanned copies of the documents such as pictures, signatures, mark sheets, etc.
Step 5: Pay the application fee online.
Step 6: Submit the application form after cross-checking every detail.
Step 7: Download the form and take a printout.
