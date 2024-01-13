CBSE CTET Pre-Admit Card 2024 Declared on ctet.nic.in; Check Latest Exam Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the pre-admit card for CTET exam 2024 recently. Candidates are requested to download the CBSE CTET Pre-Admit Card 2024 from the official website, ctet.nic.in. It is important to note that the CTET pre-admit card contains important information such as the cities allocated to candidates for the entrance test. Concerned candidates should note the latest details if they want to sit for the CBSE CTET 2024 exam on time.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the CBSE CTET Pre-Admit Card 2024 to be released so they could download it. Now, the link is activated on the official website, ctet.nic.in. One must download the admit card before the exam date and go through the details mentioned on it carefully. All the important details are announced online by the board.
You must keep your Application Number and Date of Birth ready before downloading the pre-admit card for the CBSE CTET exam. You will not be allowed to access the admit card without the login credentials.
CBSE CTET Exam 2024: Important Details
According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the CBSE CTET exam 2024 will be held on 21 January. The CTET admit card is set to be declared three days before the exam date.
However, candidates can check the address and the city of their respective exam venues by going through the details mentioned on the CBSE CTET 2024 pre-admit card. You should download the pre-admit card as soon as possible from the official website of the exam.
While appearing for the CTET 2024 exam, candidates should carry their admit cards. The CTET admit card is a very important document.
Candidates will not be allowed to sit for the entrance exam without their admit cards. They will be informed once the link is activated by the exam-conducting body.
CBSE CTET 2024 Pre-Admit Card: Steps To Download
Let's take a look at the simple steps you should follow to download the CBSE CTET 2024 Pre-Admit Card online:
Go to the official website of the CBSE CTET exam, ctet.nic.in.
On the homepage, tap on the active link that states 'CBSE CTET City Intimation Slip'.
Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin to log in to your account.
Check the city allotted to you carefully.
Download the pre-admit card from the website and save a copy.
