IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card Released: Check Official Website & Steps To Download

Check the IIT JAM 2024 admit card release date, official website, and steps to check

IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card: Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Madras has released the admit card for the Joint Admission Test for Masters or JAM 2024 today, 8 January 2024. Eligible candidates can visit the official website at jam.iitm.ac.in to check and download their admit cards.

JAM Score can help students get admission to various postgraduate programmes such like M.Sc., M.Sc. (Tech.), MS (Research), M.Sc. - M.Tech. Dual Degree, Joint M.Sc. - Ph.D., and M.Sc. - Ph.D. Dual Degree, across multiple disciplines.

Students must know that IIT JAM 2024 test papers will have three objective types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ) and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) Questions. Know how can you download the IIT JAM 2024 admit card.

The admit card will have information like Candidate’s Name, Registration Number, Photograph, Signature and Names, Codes of the Test Papers applied, Name and Address of the Test Centre allotted.
The official notice reads, "Admit Cards will not be sent by post/e-mail. The candidate should carefully examine the Admit Card for all the entries made therein. In case of any discrepancy, the candidate should inform through email to jam@iitm.ac.in."

How To Download IIT JAM 2024 Admit Card? 

  1. Visit the official website jam.iitm.ac.in.

  2. On the homepage, click on the IIT JAM 2024 admit card link

  3. Enter your login details and submit.

  4. Check the entered details on the admit card carefully.

  5. Download the admit card.

  6. Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Topics:  IIT JAM

Topics:  IIT JAM 

