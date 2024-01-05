CTET Admit Card 2024 To Release On 19 January; Steps To Download Below

To ensure a smooth admit card download procedure you can follow these steps -

Step 1: Firstly the candidates need to you visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: The candidate then has to click on the CTET 2024 admit card or the exam city slip link on the homepage.

Step 3: The third step is to enter all the login details including the application number and date of birth.

Step 4: After candidates are done filling, they need to ensure if all the details filled are accurate and make the changes that they feel are necessary.

Step 5: Click on download and then print the admit card to take it to the examination hall.

Step 6: Once candidates download their card, they must go through it and verify all the details including name, photo, signatures etc.

If there is any discrepancy in details found in the admit card, then it must be reported to CBSE as soon as possible.