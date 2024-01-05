CTET Admit Card 2024 To Release On 19 January; Steps To Download Below

The admit card for the 18th Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) will be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on January 19, 2024. Candidates will be allowed to download their admit cards through the official website at ctet.nic.in using their application number and date of birth. CBSE is also likely to release the exam city information slips soon on their official website.
The CTET 2024 which is scheduled to take place on January 21 will be taking place in two shifts. Each shift will be no longer than two hours and 30 minutes. The first shift will start at 9:30 am and end at noon. While the second shift will start from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. It is advised to the candidates that they must reach the exam center 120 minutes before the exam’s commencement.
The CTET 2024 admit card will likely include the following details:
–– Name of the applicant
–– Photograph of the applicant
–– Signature
–– The candidate’s category
–– Name of the exam
–– Date of the exam
–– Exam timings
–– Address of the exam center
CTET 2024 Admit Card Link & Steps To Download
To ensure a smooth admit card download procedure you can follow these steps -
Step 1: Firstly the candidates need to you visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: The candidate then has to click on the CTET 2024 admit card or the exam city slip link on the homepage.
Step 3: The third step is to enter all the login details including the application number and date of birth.
Step 4: After candidates are done filling, they need to ensure if all the details filled are accurate and make the changes that they feel are necessary.
Step 5: Click on download and then print the admit card to take it to the examination hall.
Step 6: Once candidates download their card, they must go through it and verify all the details including name, photo, signatures etc.
If there is any discrepancy in details found in the admit card, then it must be reported to CBSE as soon as possible.
