CBSE 12th Result 2024 Declared: Download CBSE Class 12 Results; 87.89% Pass

CBSE Board 12th Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the CBSE 12th Result 2024 for all interested candidates. All students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams on the scheduled dates can download the results from the official website - cbseresults.nic.in. One must check the scores and personal details mentioned on the scorecard carefully after downloading it from the site. The overall pass percentage is 87.89 percent, as per the latest details announced by the board.
For live updates on CBSE Class 10 Result 2024 please visit here.
The CBSE 12th Result 2024 link is activated on cbseresults.nic.in and is also available on DigiLocker. The board has officially informed that 1633730 students registered for this year's Class 12 examinations. Last year's pass percentage was 87.33 percent. Now, candidates must take a look at their scores carefully and contact the board officials in case of any queries regarding the results.
All students should keep their login credentials handy before downloading the CBSE Class 12 results. Make sure to enter the details carefully to download your result on time.
CBSE Class 12 Exams 2024: Important Details
According to the latest official details, around 1426420 candidates qualified for the CBSE Class 12 exams 2024. The pass percentage for this year stands at 87.98 percent.
The CBSE 12th exams were conducted from 15 February to 2 April, for all registered candidates. Now, they can finally check their scores after downloading the results from the official websites.
The CBSE 12th result 2024 link is activated on the following websites for all concerned candidates:
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
Students will be able to check their scores after entering their roll number, school number, and admit card ID. You can check the latest announcements on the website and stay informed.
The pass percentage for girls is 91.52 percent and the pass percentage for boys is 85.12 percent.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2024: How To Download
Here are the steps you should follow to download the CBSE Class 12 results 2024 online:
Go to either of the websites - cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.
Click on the active link that states "CBSE Class 12 result 2024" on the homepage.
Key in the required login credentials.
The CBSE 12th result will appear on your screen and you can check the scores.
Download the result from the website and save a soft copy.
You can also take a printout of the result for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)