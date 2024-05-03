CBSE Board Result 2024 Date: When Will be 10th, 12th Class Results Declared?

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare the class 10th and 12th results anytime soon. However, the exact result date and time is yet to be announced by the concerned officials. Once released, candidates can download and check their CBSE Board Results 2024 on the official website at cbse.gov.in. This year, CBSE class 10 exam was held from 15 February to 13 March 2024 while the class 12 exam was conducted from 15 February to 2 April 2024. The examinations took place in a single shift on all days from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
Approximately, 39 lakh students participated in the CBSE Board class 10 and 12 exams in the current year. This year, the board officials have decided not to announce the topper names to avoid unhealthy competition among students. All the students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the CBSE 10 and 12th board examinations 2024.
CBSE Board Result 2024 Date
The CBSE 10th and 12th class exam result date has not been announced yet by the officials. However, it is anticipated that the results will be declared on 12 May 2024.
CBSE Board Result 2024 Time
There is no official information yet regarding the timing of CBSE Board Result 2024.
Websites To Check CBSE Board Result 2024
Once released, candidates can check CBSE Board Result 2024 on the following websites.
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in.
results.gov.in
digilocker.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board results were declared on 12 May. The overall pass percentage was 93.12 for Class 10 while as was 87.33 percent for 12th class.
CBSE Board Result 2024: Login Details
Students can check their class 10 and 12 CBSE board results 2024 by using the following login details.
Roll Number
Date of Birth
CBSE Board Result 2024: Passing Marks
All the students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the CBSE 10 and 12th board examinations 2024.
CBSE Board Result 2024: Marksheet
Once the CBSE Board Result 2024 will be declared, candidates can download their provisional marksheet from the official website. The marksheet will mention all the important details like student name, roll number, overall grade, subject-wise marks, and more. The final marksheet will be provided by respective schools.
CBSE Board Results 2024: How To Download
Candidates must follow below steps to download and check the CBSE Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2024.
Go to the official website, cbse.gov.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for Class 10 or Class 12.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
