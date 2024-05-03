CBSE Board Result 2024 Date: When Will be 10th, 12th Class Results Declared?

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will declare the class 10th and 12th results anytime soon. However, the exact result date and time is yet to be announced by the concerned officials. Once released, candidates can download and check their CBSE Board Results 2024 on the official website at cbse.gov.in. This year, CBSE class 10 exam was held from 15 February to 13 March 2024 while the class 12 exam was conducted from 15 February to 2 April 2024. The examinations took place in a single shift on all days from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Approximately, 39 lakh students participated in the CBSE Board class 10 and 12 exams in the current year. This year, the board officials have decided not to announce the topper names to avoid unhealthy competition among students. All the students need to secure a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject to pass the CBSE 10 and 12th board examinations 2024.