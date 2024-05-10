Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th Results 2024 Out; Steps To Check TNDGE Class 10 Result

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu announced the results of the Class 10 board exam 2024 today, 10 May through a press conference. The TN SSLC Class 10 results will be available on the official website: tnresults.nic.in at 9:40 am.

After the results are announced, the DGE will activate the results link at 9:40 am on the official website. Students can check their results using DigiLocker application as well.

The Board will also send result via SMS to the mobile number mentioned in the affidavit. The candidates will also get results to the mobile number that they have provided while applying online.

This year's district-wise toppers will also be announced soon. The Board will release the pass percentage and other details as well.