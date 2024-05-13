RBSE 10th Result 2024 Date: How To Download Rajasthan Board Class 10 Scorecards

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), is gearing up to announce the RBSE 10th result 2024 soon. Interested candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in for all the latest announcements regarding the results. According to the details circulating online, the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results might be released by 15 May. Candidates should keep a close eye on the site and download the result as soon as the link is activated.
As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the RBSE 10th result 2024 date. The board will announce the date and time on the website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are eagerly waiting to check their scores. All the important updates about the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results will be available soon.
To download the Rajasthan Board 10th result 2024, candidates must keep their registration number and date of birth ready when the link is activated. You will not be allowed to check the scores without the login credentials.
Rajasthan Board 10th Exam 2024: Important Details
The Rajasthan Board 10th exam 2024 was officially conducted from 7 March to 30 March. Approximately, 11 lakh candidates registered for the RBSE Class 10 examinations this year.
Now, the students who appeared for the examinations are waiting for the results date. You will be notified as soon as the RBSE 10th results link is activated on the website. Keep a close eye on the site for the latest updates.
Candidates must score a minimum of 33 percent to qualify for the Rajasthan Board examinations. You must check the scores and personal details printed on the result carefully after downloading it.
Students who are unhappy with their scores can apply for revaluation or rechecking. They must pay an application fee on time for the board to recheck their papers. All the important details will be available online for candidates to stay informed.
RBSE 10th Result 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the RBSE 10th result 2024 online:
Browse through the official result websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
Click on the active link "Rajasthan Board Class 10 Result 2024" on the homepage.
Enter the login details and the RBSE 10th result will open on your screen.
Check the scores and personal details mentioned on the Rajasthan Board result.
Download the scorecard and save a soft copy.
