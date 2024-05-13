CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: CBSE Board Class 10 Result OUT; Websites To Download Scorecards, 93.60 Students Pass

CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 10th result today on Monday, 13 May 2024. Candidates who appeared in the CBSE Board class 10 exams this year can download and check their results on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the pass percentage, scorecards, marksheet, and other details on the website by using their login details.
This year, CBSE class 10 exam was held from 15 February to 13 March 2024. The examinations took place in a single shift on all days from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Approximately, 39 lakh students participated in the CBSE Board class 10 and 12 exams in the current year. CBSE class 12th result 2024 has already been declared, and the pass percentage is 87.98 percent.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Girls Outperformed Boys
This year, girls have outperformed boys in the CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2024. The total passing percentage of girls is 94.75% while as the overall passing percentage of boys is 92.71%.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Websites To Check Class 10 Scores
Following is the list of websites to check CBSE Board Class 10 Results 2024.
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.nic.in
digilocker.gov.in
results.gov.in
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Overall Stats
This year, approximately 2238827 candidates appeared in the CBSE Board 10th Exam 2024. Out of which 2095467 students successfully passed the Class 10 exam. The overall passing percentage is 93.60%, which is 0.48% more than previous year. The passing percentage of CBSE Board Results 2023 was 92.12%.
CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live Updates: Top Performing Regions
Following is the total percentage of top performing regions in the recently declared CBSE Board 10th results 2024.
Trivandrum: 99.75%
Vijaywada: 99.60%
Chennai: 99.30%
Bengaluru: 99.26%
Ajmer: 97.10%