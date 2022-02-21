Can the Ongoing Hijab Row Counter Strides Made in Muslim Women’s Education?

The reason why the available data on Muslim women's literacy holds special relevance at such a time is because refusing hijab-wearing Muslim girls entry into classrooms of several PU colleges of Karnataka is adding to the socio-political marginalisation of the community.

An analysis of the 75th NSS report on The Indian Express said that in the state of Karnataka where unrest over the hijab continues, the GAR of Muslim women in higher education rose from a low 1.1 per cent in 2007-08 to 15.8 per cent in 2017-18.

But as the protests continue for weeks at a stretch, social media is rife with debates on how the issue around the hijab can counter the strides that have been made in the last decades to improve the status of Muslim women.

While some have refused to lend support to what they see as a patriarchal imposition on women's clothing, others point out that denying the hijab might deny the right to education for many Muslim women.

Towfiq calls it "a double-edged sword".