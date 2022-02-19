Dupatta, Hijab, or Turban, Why Discriminate Over One's Choice of Dress?

But how has the high court equated saffron scarves with the hijab? These scarves were a gimmick that lasted a few days, while Muslim girl students have worn the hijab for years. For the saffron-scarved students, many of whom indulged in hooliganism as seen in several viral videos, putting the scarves away was easy.

But for the girls used to wearing the hijab every day, it was humiliating, it stripped them of their dignity. Article 25 of India's Constitution guarantees the right to practise one's religion, and wearing the hijab is a part of that.

Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees the right to privacy. Privacy, which is lost when girls are made to remove their hijabs outside their school and college gates. And it's the Karnataka High Court's interim order that led to this.