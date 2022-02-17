Karnataka Rife With Tensions as Hijab-Clad Students Resume Protests
Students in Sarala Devi College in Ballari resumed their protest for a second consecutive day.
Four days after schools and colleges were reopened across Karnataka, hijab-clad students marked their protest outside the state's pre-university colleges and high schools, fighting for their right to be let inside classrooms on Thursday, 17 February.
Reports of protest and consequent unrest in the state have surfaced throughout the week after the Karnataka High Court passed an interim order prohibiting students from wearing hijab or any other similar religious attire.
On Thursday, tensions were rife in Shivamoga DVS college, where over 20 hijab-wearing students refused to remove their headscarves.
Disallowing them from entering classes, police and college authorities sent them back, IANS reported.
Meanwhile, students in Sarala Devi College in Ballari resumed their protest for a second consecutive day. The students reportedly questioned the authorities why Hindu students were allowed inside while donning bindis and bangles.
Prohibitory Orders in Hubballi, Vijayapura
Several parts of the state have orders prohibiting movement in place on Thursday. Police also imposed section 144 in Hubballi-Dharwad within a 200-metre radius of all educational institutions with immediate effect till 28 February, news agency ANI reported.
In Belagavi, six people, who came out in support of hijab-wearing students, were taken into custody near the Vijay Paramedical College. The individuals reportedly raised 'Allah hu Akbar' slogans.
In RLS College, Koppal and Veerashaiva Mahila College Ballary, students wearing hijabs were reportedly sent back too. Empress Girls High School in Tumakuru also had similar restrictions in place, and visuals of students waiting outside emerged online.
Over 20 students of Government Women's Pre-University College in Vijayapura refused to take exams and the local police imposed prohibitory orders within 200-metre radius of the college.
Meanwhile, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra met Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at his residence and discussed the situation in the state.
Protests had reportedly erupted in Vijaypura, Bijapur, Kalaburagi Raichur, and Yadgir on Wednesday.
(With inputs from IANS.)
