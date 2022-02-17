Karnataka Rife With Tensions as Hijab-Clad Students Resume Protests

Four days after schools and colleges were reopened across Karnataka, hijab-clad students marked their protest outside the state's pre-university colleges and high schools, fighting for their right to be let inside classrooms on Thursday, 17 February.

Reports of protest and consequent unrest in the state have surfaced throughout the week after the Karnataka High Court passed an interim order prohibiting students from wearing hijab or any other similar religious attire.

On Thursday, tensions were rife in Shivamoga DVS college, where over 20 hijab-wearing students refused to remove their headscarves.