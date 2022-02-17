'We Feel the Humiliation': Women Read Out Tweets on Hijab Row
Videos of students and teachers removing their hijabs in full public glare left many on Twitter angry and shocked.
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
'Public humiliation', 'gendered Islamophobia', 'deeply disturbing' – women from different religions, and from all parts of India, expressed their shock, anger, and disappointment after videos of students and teachers removing their hijabs in full public glare went viral.
As the Muslim women are being prohibited from entering educational institutions with their hijabs and burqas, many of them stood outside, disrobing themselves in full public view, and even in front of cameras.
But what these women have been subjected to not only deeply affected Muslim women, but women in general.
The Quint reads out some of their tweets.
'How Can Force Be Justified?'
The Karnataka High Court, in an interim, restrained students from wearing ‘religious clothing.’ As the educational institutions reopened on 15 February, many enforced this order. "But is forcing them to take off their clothing, with full camera glare, justified in any way?" asked women on Twitter.
A Direct Effect of Gendered Islamophobia?
They also pointed that this was a result of 'gendered islamophobia' as seen earlier during the Bulli Bai and Sulli Deals controversy, where photos of hundreds of Muslim women were misused.
The women also argued that forcing women to remove the hijab was not a "fight against patriarchy" – but an attack on identity.
