In a First, Mysuru College Allows Students to Attend Classes Wearing a Hijab
It is the first college in the state to break the High Court’s interim order banning 'religious attire' in classes.
Amidst the heated protests across Karnataka over the ban of hijabs in educational institutes, a private college in Mysuru on Friday, 18 February, allowed its students to attend classes with the hijab, as reported by The Times of India.
It is the first college in the state to break the high court’s interim order issued last week banning any religious attire, including hijab, to schools and colleges in the state until the matter is resolved in court.
DK Srinivasa, Deputy Director of Pre-university Education, Mysuru, said:
"Four students refused to attend classes without the hijab and were protesting... Some organisations extended support to them. I visited the college today and held discussions with all. Meanwhile, the college announced that it is cancelling its uniform rule to allow the students to attend classes. ”DK Srinivasa, as per Times of India
Meanwhile, 10-15 “unknown girls” in Tumakuru, 70 km from Bengaluru, have been charged with unlawful assembly for demanding that they be allowed to enter their college in the hijab, while disobeying the court’s order, as reported by the Times of India.
The case against the group of students was registered after a complaint was filed by the principal of Empress Government PU College in Tumakuru.
In Shivamogga, at least 58 students from a PU college were suspended on Saturday, 19 February, for donning the hijab and staging a protest demanding to be allowed to attend classes.
(With inputs from Times of India.)
