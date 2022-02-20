In a First, Mysuru College Allows Students to Attend Classes Wearing a Hijab

Meanwhile, 10-15 “unknown girls” in Tumakuru, 70 km from Bengaluru, have been charged with unlawful assembly for demanding that they be allowed to enter their college in the hijab, while disobeying the court’s order, as reported by the Times of India.

The case against the group of students was registered after a complaint was filed by the principal of Empress Government PU College in Tumakuru.

In Shivamogga, at least 58 students from a PU college were suspended on Saturday, 19 February, for donning the hijab and staging a protest demanding to be allowed to attend classes.

